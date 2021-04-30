Interface (TILE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.06 on Friday. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

