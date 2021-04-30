International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in International Business Machines by 57.2% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 254,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

