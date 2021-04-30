International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.43 ($2.92).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

LON:IAG opened at GBX 199.96 ($2.61) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock has a market cap of £9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.15.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

