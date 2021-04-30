Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.48

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and traded as high as $23.76. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 2,899 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIJIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

