InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading 0.2% Higher

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.02. 53,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 119,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

