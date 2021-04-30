InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.56

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPZF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

