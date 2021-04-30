Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITPOF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $23.94 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $344.08 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

