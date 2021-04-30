Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.68

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $344.08 million for the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

