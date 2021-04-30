Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.80 and last traded at $84.80. 480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.