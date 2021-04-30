inTEST (INTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $12.83 on Friday. inTEST has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 million, a P/E ratio of 641.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research analysts have commented on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

