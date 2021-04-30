Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

