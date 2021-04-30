Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.42 and last traded at $88.28. Approximately 193,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 177,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45.

