Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) is Good Life Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 1.60% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 228,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter.

PFM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,881. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

