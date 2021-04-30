Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.11. 62,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 97,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97.

