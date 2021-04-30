Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.35 and last traded at $94.35. Approximately 2,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.44.

