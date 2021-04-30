Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 177,270.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 9.65% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $175,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Shares of PEJ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

