Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Shares Down 2.5%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.06 and last traded at $64.59. 44,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 56,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.53.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.