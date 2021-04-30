Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II stock remained flat at $$14.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.