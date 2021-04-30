Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II stock remained flat at $$14.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $14.18.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
