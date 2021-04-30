Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.77. 151,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 201,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.