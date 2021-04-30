Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 73,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 83,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98.

