Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 955,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. 8,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

