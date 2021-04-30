Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Trading Up 1.9%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.39. Approximately 282,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,162,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.