Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $22.99. 148,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 205,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.