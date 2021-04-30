Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.13 and last traded at $78.92. Approximately 3,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 32,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.