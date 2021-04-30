Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 2nd Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 7.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.25% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,453,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.61. 60,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

