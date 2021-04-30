Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 3,356,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,140,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.