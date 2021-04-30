Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.52. 1,534,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

