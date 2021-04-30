Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.00. The company had a trading volume of 718,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

