Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.01. 1,392,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

