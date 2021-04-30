Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 29.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $338.34. 1,600,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.06 and its 200-day moving average is $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

