Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 389.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $50,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $148.13. 32,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,145. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

