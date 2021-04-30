Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,710,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.19. 913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,660. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.40 and a 1-year high of $317.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.46.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

