Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.98 and last traded at $64.55. Approximately 2,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.59.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.