Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stake Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,253,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,574. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31.

