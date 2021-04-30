InvestDigital Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $885,827.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About InvestDigital

IDT is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,059,426 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

