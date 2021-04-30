Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 30th (ACCYY, BHLB, BVRDF, CME, CONE, CRQDF, EONGY, EQNR, FOXF, HCC)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 30th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $159.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accor SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.