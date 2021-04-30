Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 30th (ACCYY, BHLB, BVRDF, CME, CONE, CRQDF, EONGY, EQNR, FOXF, HCC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 30th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $159.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

