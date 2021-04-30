Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AAV, ALA, BTE, FVI, LHA, MFC, NOA, SLF, TRZ, XOM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$8.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.47 ($5.26) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$71.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.90 to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $74.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

