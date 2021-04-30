Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AFL, AJG, AMZN, BAX, BC, BLMN, CLR, CMCSA, CMS, COLM)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by Truist from $48.00 to $54.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Truist from $143.00 to $165.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $98.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $38.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $41.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Truist from $26.00 to $36.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $110.00 to $116.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $488.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target boosted by Truist from $107.00 to $125.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $75.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target boosted by Truist from $48.00 to $55.00.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $43.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by Truist from $45.00 to $50.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $395.00 to $325.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Truist from $100.00 to $1,240.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price increased by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target raised by Truist from $68.00 to $81.00.

