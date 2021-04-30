Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AFL, AJG, AMZN, BAX, BC, BLMN, CLR, CMCSA, CMS, COLM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by Truist from $48.00 to $54.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Truist from $143.00 to $165.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its target price boosted by Truist from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $98.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $38.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $33.00 to $41.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Truist from $26.00 to $36.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $110.00 to $116.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $488.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target boosted by Truist from $107.00 to $125.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $75.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target boosted by Truist from $48.00 to $55.00.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $43.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by Truist from $45.00 to $50.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $395.00 to $325.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Truist from $100.00 to $1,240.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price increased by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target raised by Truist from $68.00 to $81.00.

