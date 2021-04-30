Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ACV Auctions (ACVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA):

4/26/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – ACV Auctions is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

ACVA opened at $34.75 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

