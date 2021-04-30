Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PepsiCo (PEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

4/22/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – PepsiCo is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – PepsiCo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/29/2021 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

