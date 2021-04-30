Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PepsiCo (PEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) in the last few weeks:
- 4/27/2021 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.
- 4/22/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – PepsiCo is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – PepsiCo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 3/29/2021 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
