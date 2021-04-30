Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Regency Centers (REG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) recently:

4/21/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Regency Centers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/15/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Regency Centers is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $57.00.

3/22/2021 – Regency Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Regency Centers had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

3/4/2021 – Regency Centers was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 1,062,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 235.79, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 57.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 859.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

