Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Savara (SVRA)

4/24/2021 – Savara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

4/15/2021 – Savara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

4/9/2021 – Savara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

3/22/2021 – Savara is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Savara is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SVRA stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 162,958 shares of company stock worth $269,692. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

