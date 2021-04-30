Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

4/24/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

4/22/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

4/14/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

4/10/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

4/8/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

4/3/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

NASDAQ:VVOS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,258. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

