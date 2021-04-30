Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 30th (ACRE, AMZN, BC, BKNG, BLKB, BTRS, CLVT, CUBI, DHT, DKNG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 30th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $4,600.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4,400.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $4,000.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3,903.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $4,200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4,000.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT). HC Wainwright issued a hold rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $147.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS). The firm issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

