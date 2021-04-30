Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 30th (ACRE, AMZN, BC, BKNG, BLKB, BTRS, CLVT, CUBI, DHT, DKNG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 30th:
Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $4,600.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4,400.00.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $4,200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4,000.00.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.
HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT). HC Wainwright issued a hold rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.
Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.50.
Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.
Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $147.00.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.
National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS). The firm issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.
