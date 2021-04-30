Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Precision Drilling (PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.50.

4/9/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:PD opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.18.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

