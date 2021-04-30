Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Precision Drilling (PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/26/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00.
- 4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.50.
- 4/9/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
TSE:PD opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.18.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
