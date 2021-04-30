Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Regions Financial (RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Regions Financial is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Regions Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/9/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/1/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

