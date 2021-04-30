Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for VAT Group (VACNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS: VACNY) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – VAT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2021 – VAT Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2021 – VAT Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/9/2021 – VAT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:VACNY traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. VAT Group AG has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $31.33.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

