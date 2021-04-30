Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 6,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average volume of 1,162 call options.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 487.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $13.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 182,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,724. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

