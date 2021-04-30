Investors Buy Large Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 20,184 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the average volume of 2,293 call options.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. 2,114,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,239. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.