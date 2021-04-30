Investors Buy Large Volume of Kilroy Realty Call Options (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,022 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,632% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,872,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.